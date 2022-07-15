Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Three Arizona GOP Senate candidates face off in heated television debate

Three of the top four candidates in the Arizona GOP Senate race battled it out during a debate on Wednesday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three of the top four candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the Arizona Senate race faced off in a heated television debate on Wednesday evening. Whoever wins the GOP primary will face off against Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly in November. As Arizonans are one week into early voting, the race is close as we head into the final weeks.

Michael McGuire seemed to be caught in the crossfire between the two top contenders for the GOP nomination. “John, we’ll interrupt this Wimbeldon tennis match real quick for a discussion,” said McGuire at one point in the debate.

TRENDING: Teenage woman shot to death in southwest Phoenix home break-in

Candidates Blake Masters and Jim Lamon went back and forth in the hours-long debate, with Masters touting his Trump-endorsed campaign. “We need to reimplement the America first policies. President Trump trusts me to do that. He met with Jim Lamon, he thought he was a bozo. I’m the America first candidate, that’s why I’m endorsed,” said Masters.

In return, Lamon slammed Masters, accusing him of relying too much on billionaire backers from Silicon Valley. “Let’s look no farther than where’s this guy, who’s holding the purse for this guy. $17 million coming out of big tech California globalist guy who he will owe that to,” Lamon fired back. “No one’s going to control me or own me; he’s owned right now and will be in U.S. Senate.”

TRENDING: 2 men stopped for speeding in Phoenix were trying to smuggle 9 people, DPS says

Absent from the stage was Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who had a scheduling conflict. Brnovich’s high profile helped him jump to an early lead, but the latest survey shows Masters and Lamon surpassing him. According to a new poll by HighGround, Masters is in the lead at 23%, Lamon second at 13.5%, Brnovich close behind with 13% and McGuire in fourth at 4.5%.

Trump’s endorsement has given Masters a boost, and the former president is holding a rally on Saturday in Prescott Valley. Trump is expected to push for Masters and his other candidates at the event.

However, according to the poll, 40% of GOP voters are still undecided. With just 19 days left until decision day, the candidates are continuing to push their campaigns, hoping to sway voters in a close race.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: Tucson doctor killed in two-vehicle crash on Kino Parkway
Victor Cortes
UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found dead less than a mile from home
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
UPDATE: Authorities reveal new details about incident leading up to in-custody death of man in South Tucson
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Members of the Tucson Police Department SWAT Team and Hostage Unit responded to the scene in...
For third time in less than month, Tucson apartment complex at center of gun violence

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff...
Former President Trump’s rally in Arizona postponed until next week
The Elections Office is looking for individuals to mail in their ballots by the 26th and to...
Planning to vote early? Get your ballot in the mail by the 26th
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Arizona GOP Senate candidates go head-to-head during debate
Arizona GOP Senate candidates go head-to-head during debate