FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures with a slight chance for rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average heat will continue through the weekend as we see a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next week with temperature returning closer to normal.

Today: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 108. Northwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 81. West southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 82. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81.

Tuesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Wednesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Thursday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

