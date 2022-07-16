Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blowing Dust Advisory this evening

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong to severe storms possible this evening. A blowing dust advisory goes into effect from 6pm-9pm from Tucson west, up along i-10 into Pinal county. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Stay weather aware.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for storms. Overnight lows in the low-80s.

TOMORROW: 20% chance for storms with highs near 107.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms with a high near 104.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms with a high near 101.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms with a high near 100.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for storms with a high near 101.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms with a high near 102.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms with a high near 101.

