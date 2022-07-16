Advertise
Local police officer loses battle to colon cancer

In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to...
In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to the end.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Police Department made a sad announcement on Facebook about one of their own. Officer Sean Santos passed away Thursday night after battling colon cancer for several years. Santos was a former member of Pima Reginal SWAT and officer with Sahuarita Police Department.

“With sadness the SPD and our community mourns the loss of former SPD Officer Sean Santos. Sean honorably served with the SPD from 2007 to 2019. In 2018 he began his fight with cancer, but passed away last night battling cancer to the end. Sean was a significant figure at the SPD, a cop’s cop. The kind of cop other cops want backing them up. Sean also worked for the PCSD before landing at Sahuarita. Sean held multiple assignments while at SPD; Patrol, Counter Narcotics Alliance, Motorcycle Officer, SWAT, Firearm Instructor and others.”

