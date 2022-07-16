Advertise
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Union Pacific train

Union Pacific told KOLD News 13, the train was heading westbound in the vicinity of Grant Road and Fairview Avenue when it struck a pedestrian.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Train traffic has resumed after a deadly crash involving a Union Pacific train and pedestrian, Friday evening.

Union Pacific told KOLD News 13, the train was heading westbound in the vicinity of Grant Road and Fairview Avenue. Around 6:30 p.m., the train collided with a pedestrian who Union Pacific said has died.

The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department responded to the incident.  Train traffic resumed around 9:30 p.m. 

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

