Pedestrian dies after being hit by Union Pacific train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Train traffic has resumed after a deadly crash involving a Union Pacific train and pedestrian, Friday evening.

Union Pacific told KOLD News 13, the train was heading westbound in the vicinity of Grant Road and Fairview Avenue. Around 6:30 p.m., the train collided with a pedestrian who Union Pacific said has died.

The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department responded to the incident. Train traffic resumed around 9:30 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

