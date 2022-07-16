Pedestrian dies after being hit by Union Pacific train
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Train traffic has resumed after a deadly crash involving a Union Pacific train and pedestrian, Friday evening.
Union Pacific told KOLD News 13, the train was heading westbound in the vicinity of Grant Road and Fairview Avenue. Around 6:30 p.m., the train collided with a pedestrian who Union Pacific said has died.
The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department responded to the incident. Train traffic resumed around 9:30 p.m.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.