Armed suspects accused of robbing Anthem jewelry store arrested in southern California

Huntington Beach Police Department said they arrested Helen Simmons, 18, and Mathew Jones, 22,...
Huntington Beach Police Department said they arrested Helen Simmons, 18, and Mathew Jones, 22, after a vehicle chase.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman were arrested in southern California early Saturday morning in connection to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Anthem last week.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Beach police arrested Helen Simmons, 18, and Mathew Jones, 22, after a brief chase around 1 a.m. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detectives said that their descriptions matched that of the two involved in an armed robbery at an Anthem jewelry store on Tuesday, July 12.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway for an armed robbery. When they arrived, they found one employee who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Surveillance video taken the day of the crime shows the two dressed in all black with helmets on going into the store. One started pointing a gun at employees and customers while the other smashed glass cases. After smashing the glass, the two took off on a motorcycle. Store officials told Arizona’s Family that no customers were in the store and no jewelry was taken at the time.

ORIGINAL STORY: $10K reward offered for suspects who robbed Anthem jewelry store, shot employee

Both were booked on various charges, including those stemming from the jewelry store robbery. Jones is being held on a million-dollar bond, and Simmons is being held on a half-million-dollar bond.

