Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Chandler police shoot, kill man who allegedly tried to break into home, sexually assault woman

Chandler police say an officer-involved shooting happened near 94th Street & Frye Road on...
Chandler police say an officer-involved shooting happened near 94th Street & Frye Road on Sunday morning.(Citizen App)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting involving Chandler police on Sunday morning after what police say was an alleged home invasion and sexual assault incident.

It all happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning near Dobson and Frye Roads when 44-year-old Tyson W. Cobb attempted to break into a woman’s home and sexually assault her. Chandler police say that while Cobb lived in the same apartment complex as the victim, they did not know each other. He was armed with a knife.

Chandler police are saying that while it’s unknown if the victim and the suspect knew each...
Chandler police are saying that while it’s unknown if the victim and the suspect knew each other but it’s been confirmed that the two lived in the same apartment complex.(Arizona's Family)

Officers were responding to the home invasion call and investigating when they found the Cobb’s apartment and tried to arrest him. He barricaded himself in his apartment and got up onto the roof away from officers. He then began trying to kick in windows to break into other residents’ apartments while officers fired less-lethal rounds at him. Cobb did not stop and instead jumped down and approached a SWAT officer and a patrol officer on the scene with the knife. It was then that officers fired at and injured him. Cobb was taken to a hospital where he died. No officers were hurt in the shooting, and there is no danger to the public.

TRENDING: Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

This is the 38th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 57th in Arizona so far this year.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for further details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson school suffers significant damage during overnight fire
In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to...
Sahuarita police officer loses battle with colon cancer
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Big Sandy Fire burns west of Sedona.
New fire sparks west of Sedona

Latest News

Tucson school suffers significant damage during overnight fire
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
A search will begin immediately for a new Roadrunners head coach.
Roadrunners head coach leaving for assistant job with NHL’s Detroit Red Wings
University of Arizona head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona, Duke basketball agree to home-and-home series