FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures and rain chances continue through next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average heat will continue over the next few days with a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next weekend with temperatures returning closer to normal.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Overnight lows in the low-80s.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 102.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

