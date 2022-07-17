FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures and rain chances continue through next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average heat will continue over the next few days with a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next weekend with temperatures returning closer to normal.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Overnight lows in the low-80s.
MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 102.
THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104.
SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.