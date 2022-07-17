Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps and rain chances in the afternoon

Allie Potter July 17 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Above average heat will continue over the next few days with a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next week with temperatures returning closer to normal.

Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2:00 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 103. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81.

Thursday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104.

Friday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Saturday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 99.

