New fire sparks west of Sedona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry said another fire has sparked in Wikieup which is west of Sedona. They are calling it the Big Sandy Fire. So far, it has burned around 150 acres. AZ State Forestry said it has active fire behavior. The fire is burning in dense vegetation near the Big Sandy Wash. They said multiple structures are threatened and 20 people have evacuated.

Additional resources were ordered Sunday morning including a hotshot crew.

Big Sandy Fire burns just west of Sedona. (Arizona State Forestry)

