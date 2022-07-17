Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The transition ramp from Interstate 10 eastbound to Interstate 19 southbound has reopened after a deadly crash early Sunday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety said around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a SUV was driving northbound in the southbound lane near I-19 at Ajo Way (exit 99). They collided with a passenger car. AZDPS spokesperson said the driver and passenger in the passenger car sustained died. The driver in the SUV sustained serious injuries.

The area reopened around 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

