Arizona, Duke basketball agree to home-and-home series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona has agreed to a home-and-home series with fellow basketball power Duke.

The Wildcats will travel to Durham on Nov. 10, 2023, while the Blue Devils will come to Tucson Nov. 21, 2024.

“We felt this was a great opportunity to play two games against an incredible program like Duke,” said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. “Both programs are national brands with a rich history and have played some memorable games against each other, especially in the NCAA Tournament. But Coach Scheyer and I both felt these games would benefit our programs and be something that our fans would be excited about.:

Arizona leads the all-time series with Duke, 5-4, and has won the last two meetings. The Wildcats’ biggest win over the Blue Devils was 93-77 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA tournament in 2011.

Arizona and Duke met in the title game in 2001, with Duke coming away with a 82-72 victory.

“I have tremendous respect for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona,” said Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. “For our team, I’m grateful for what I know will be important early-season tests. For our fans and for college basketball, it will be exciting to see these storied programs over the next two years come together in two of the greatest on-campus venues in the sport.”

Scheyer took over the program from legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired this past season.

