Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona, Duke basketball agree to home-and-home series

University of Arizona head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
University of Arizona head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.(Mike Christy | Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona has agreed to a home-and-home series with fellow basketball power Duke.

The Wildcats will travel to Durham on Nov. 10, 2023, while the Blue Devils will come to Tucson Nov. 21, 2024.

“We felt this was a great opportunity to play two games against an incredible program like Duke,” said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. “Both programs are national brands with a rich history and have played some memorable games against each other, especially in the NCAA Tournament. But Coach Scheyer and I both felt these games would benefit our programs and be something that our fans would be excited about.:

Arizona leads the all-time series with Duke, 5-4, and has won the last two meetings. The Wildcats’ biggest win over the Blue Devils was 93-77 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA tournament in 2011.

Arizona and Duke met in the title game in 2001, with Duke coming away with a 82-72 victory.

“I have tremendous respect for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona,” said Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. “For our team, I’m grateful for what I know will be important early-season tests. For our fans and for college basketball, it will be exciting to see these storied programs over the next two years come together in two of the greatest on-campus venues in the sport.”

Scheyer took over the program from legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired this past season.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson school suffers significant damage during overnight fire
In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to...
Sahuarita police officer loses battle with colon cancer
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Big Sandy Fire burns west of Sedona.
New fire sparks west of Sedona

Latest News

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson discontinuing ‘AR-15’ nickname
FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury
Here's why the Raptors selected Christian Koloko with their one and only draft pick.
The Right Guy
Why a local four-time NCAA throwing champ walked away from the sport he loved.
A Hell of a Ride