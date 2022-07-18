Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Casa Grande authorities looking for suspect from fatal shooting

The Casa Grande Police Department said this vehicle may be tied to a fatal shooting from early...
The Casa Grande Police Department said this vehicle may be tied to a fatal shooting from early Monday, July 18.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting in Casa Grande early Monday, July 18.

The Casa Grande Police Department said 35-year-old Benjamin Harmer was found dead near French and Ocotillo streets.

The CGPD said the suspect vehicle is a gold SUV from the late 1990s or early 2000s. It may be a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to Det. Nick Elliott at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-421-8711, ext. 6562.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fire at Salpointe Catholic High School.
Fire breaks out at school in Tucson
In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to...
Sahuarita police officer loses battle with colon cancer
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Big Sandy Fire burns west of Sedona.
New fire sparks west of Sedona

Latest News

High school in Tucson damaged by overnight fire
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of followers
Union Pacific told KOLD News 13, the train was heading westbound in the vicinity of Grant Road...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train near Grant, Fairview in Tucson