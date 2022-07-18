Casa Grande authorities looking for suspect from fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting in Casa Grande early Monday, July 18.

The Casa Grande Police Department said 35-year-old Benjamin Harmer was found dead near French and Ocotillo streets.

The CGPD said the suspect vehicle is a gold SUV from the late 1990s or early 2000s. It may be a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to Det. Nick Elliott at Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-421-8711, ext. 6562.

