Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at school in Tucson

Crews respond to a fire at Salpointe Catholic High School.
Crews respond to a fire at Salpointe Catholic High School.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson fire crews are at Salpointe Catholic High School after a fire broke out there on Sunday, July 17.

At around 9:00 p.m., authorities said, the scene was still active.

Tucson police said roads around the school will be shut down, including Copper Street, Glenn Street and Cherry Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific told KOLD News 13, the train was heading westbound in the vicinity of Grant Road...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Union Pacific train
In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to...
Local police officer loses battle to colon cancer
Jerome Encinas
For third time in less than month, Tucson apartment complex at center of violence
Violent crime spikes in southwest Tucson
Violent crime spikes in southwest Tucson
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

Latest News

Nogales teen reunites with Nogales Police Officer who saved his life
Nogales teen reunites with Nogales Police Officer who saved his life
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Local businesses react to historic inflation
Local businesses react to historic inflation
Local businesses react to historic inflation
Local businesses react to historic inflation