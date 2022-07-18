Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Above average highs with isolated storms

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an active weekend on the radar, skies are quiet and clearing to kick off Monday. Morning lows in the 70s and 80s will warm into the triple digits Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening, especially east and southeast of Tucson.

Hot temperatures continue through the workweek, with highs running about 4° to 6° warmer than normal (100°). Isolated storm chances return each afternoon and evening, with placement shifting back east. Any storm that develops could pack a punch with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and blowing dust.

An uptick in moisture looks to move in for the weekend, allowing temperatures to drop back down near normal.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105°.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 106°.

