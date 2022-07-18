Advertise
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued at Piestewa Peak in Phoenix

Image shows Phoenix Fire Department vehicles in a parking lot at the base of Piestewa Park...
A hiker called 911 saying he believed he was having a heart attack.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from Piestewa Peak early Monday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., a hiker called 911 and told the dispatcher he believed he was having a heart attack. He said he was about a half mile into the Nature Trail on the mountain.

Phoenix firefighters quickly arrived and later found the man, who was not breathing and had no pulse. A rescue helicopter flew the man to the base of the mountain, where he was placed in a ground ambulance for transport to the hospital.

Fire officials say he was in critical condition at the time, but his current condition is unknown.

The hiker was taken by helicopter to the base of the mountain, then to the hospital by ground...
The hiker was taken by helicopter to the base of the mountain, then to the hospital by ground ambulance.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)

Later Monday morning, Phoenix Fire Dept. Technical Rescue Teams were dispatched to another mountain rescue call, this time at South Mountain. Crews quickly located the injured hiker and helped the man off the trail. He wasn’t seriously hurt.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

