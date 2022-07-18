Roadrunners head coach leaving for assistant job with NHL’s Detroit Red Wings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady has been named assistant coach for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.

Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong said a search for Varady’s replacement will begin immediately.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Jay for everything he has done on and off the ice for the Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners the past four years,” Armstrong said. “We wish him and his family all the best in the future. We will begin our search for a new head coach for the Roadrunners immediately.”

Varady has spent the past four seasons with the Coyotes organization, including three seasons as Tucson’s head coach during the 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 seasons. He served as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-2021 season.

In three seasons as Roadrunners Head Coach, Varady led the Coyotes AHL affiliate to a record of 93-84-17. The Roadrunners were Pacific Division Champions in 2019-2020 under Varady in a season where he also served as head coach of the Pacific Division All-Stars at the AHL All-Star Classic.

The Roadrunners home opener at the Tucson Convention Center has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22. The complete 2022-23 schedule has not yet been released.

