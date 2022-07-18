Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch hit by weekend storms, owners working to keep animals safe with no power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A southern Arizona staple is cleaning up quite the mess today following last night’s storm. And employees are working overtime to get it back into shape for visitors.

The water in the stingray exhibit is pumping now, but the owners of the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch had quite the scare last night when a storm blew through the property...downing power lines, lifting roofs, and creating a headache for the owners.

They’re now working hard just to keep the animals alive, especially in the stingray exhibit.

“The big thing is oxygen loss, says co-owner Dana Cogburn-Barrett. “So we do have generators whenever that happens, we go right into protocol for that.”

Most of the major hits to the ranch were behind the scenes.

“From the rest of the ranch we have tons of damage. There’s multiple of the big power lines down. Power poles have been snapped, we had lines on the ground, we still do back in the ostrich pens, we’ve lost...fences are down everywhere. We’ve lost an entire house.”

With no power, that means no water. But because of the stingray exhibit, they have fresh water sitting around they’re able to pull for the other animals.

Also top of mind for Danna is helping save future ranch animals.

“I’ve been in town trying to buy generators because we’re trying to also keep...we have about 2,000 ostrich eggs incubating and so we’ve got to keep air flow and heat to those guys, so that’s what we’ve been working on now so lots of chaos going on,” says Cogburn-Barrett.

The ranch crew has been working around the clock to fix the damage and keep power running where it’s needed.

And for that, the family is grateful.

“Takes a community to raise kids, takes the community to keep the animals alive.’

The owners say if everything goes well with the damage clean up, they hope to be reopened by this Friday. But they say keep following them on social media for any updates as this moves along. Click here to access their Facebook page.

