Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch hit by weekend storms, owners working to keep animals safe with no power

Ostrich ranch sustains damage from monsoon storm
Ostrich ranch sustains damage from monsoon storm(KOLD)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A southern Arizona staple is cleaning up quite the mess today following last night’s storm. And employees are working overtime to get it back into shape for visitors.

The water in the stingray exhibit is pumping now, but the owners of the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch had quite the scare last night when a storm blew through the property...downing power lines, lifting roofs, and creating a headache for the owners.

They’re now working hard just to keep the animals alive, especially in the stingray exhibit.

“The big thing is oxygen loss, says co-owner Dana Cogburn-Barrett. “So we do have generators whenever that happens, we go right into protocol for that.”

Most of the major hits to the ranch were behind the scenes.

“From the rest of the ranch we have tons of damage. There’s multiple of the big power lines down. Power poles have been snapped, we had lines on the ground, we still do back in the ostrich pens, we’ve lost...fences are down everywhere. We’ve lost an entire house.”

With no power, that means no water. But because of the stingray exhibit, they have fresh water sitting around they’re able to pull for the other animals.

Also top of mind for Danna is helping save future ranch animals.

“I’ve been in town trying to buy generators because we’re trying to also keep...we have about 2,000 ostrich eggs incubating and so we’ve got to keep air flow and heat to those guys, so that’s what we’ve been working on now so lots of chaos going on,” says Cogburn-Barrett.

The ranch crew has been working around the clock to fix the damage and keep power running where it’s needed.

And for that, the family is grateful.

“Takes a community to raise kids, takes the community to keep the animals alive.’

The owners say if everything goes well with the damage clean up, they hope to be reopened by this Friday. But they say keep following them on social media for any updates as this moves along. Click here to access their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson school suffers significant damage during overnight fire
In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to...
Sahuarita police officer loses battle with colon cancer
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker