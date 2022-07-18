Advertise
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers

By Mary Coleman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - She has a voice strong beyond her years.

One of Tucson’s youngest singers is sharing her talent with the world, and the videos of her doing that are going viral.

Tiny, but mighty.

10-year-old Maria Paula Mazon is taking the music world by storm, not only in the Tucson community, but across the country.

She’s garnered millions of views and more than 80,000 followers followers on social media, singing the iconic songs of Selena Quintanilla.

“I just love singing and that’s why I wanted to show the whole world my talent and how I would love to just grow and be big,” says Maria Paula.

She performs whenever she can at locations and events across Tucson, and has even had the opportunity to belt out songs for Selena’s brother A.B., and Selena’s husband Chris Perez.

While incredible opportunities have come since she’s started singing Selena songs, Maria Paula wants to be remembered for being herself... a one-of-a-kind almost fifth grader who on top of performing, maintains straight A’s and enjoys spends time with family and friends.

“I am who I am, I’m Maria Paula and I want to tell the whole world to love me for who I am and love me and accept me.”

With all of the attention on Maria Paula’s talents, she’s already had people reach out for recording contracts.

But her family is most concerned with preserving her innocence and making sure she has a fun and rewarding childhood, so that’s on hold for now. But she’s okay with that.

“Oh it makes me feel a lot of emotions and I feel happy, nervous. And I’m so thankful for all the fans that support me and love me. I just want to say thank you again.”

One thing is for certain. You have not seen the last of her.

“If I can, you guys can. Don’t let anyone stop your dreams.”

If you’d like to follow Maria Paula and her adventures, you can click here and here.

