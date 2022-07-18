Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Driver that caused accident likely was impaired, according to investigators
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way in Tucson early Sunday, July 17.
Arizona DPS said a Porsche SUV was driving the wrong way on the transition ramp from I-10 to I-19 when it collided with a car.
Two people in the car -- 19-year-old old Ilsi Leon and 20-year-old Yahaira Portela -- were killed. Both were from Tucson.
The driver of the SUV suffered a spinal injury and is suspected of being impaired, according to DPS.
