Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way in Tucson early Sunday, July 17.

Arizona DPS said a Porsche SUV was driving the wrong way on the transition ramp from I-10 to I-19 when it collided with a car.

Two people in the car -- 19-year-old old Ilsi Leon and 20-year-old Yahaira Portela -- were killed. Both were from Tucson.

The driver of the SUV suffered a spinal injury and is suspected of being impaired, according to DPS.

