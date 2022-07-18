Vail School District bus drivers training for new school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students in the Vail School District begin heading back to school Monday, July 18, following months of preps from teachers and staff.

Students in Pre-K through eighth grade begin on Monday; high schools start on Friday, July 22.

Ahead of the big first day, school bus drivers are also doing their part to be prepared for whatever this school year brings.

Transportation Supervisor Joshua Wilson said over the past week drivers have been training to make sure they’re prepared for any situation that might break out.

“It’s important because the drivers receive training to get their certification and to get their CDL, but we feel it’s important to give them something beyond that,” Wilson said. “When they’re out there on the road, they have to be able to think and put a plan in place for if something happens and be prepared if something does happen.”

The transportation department put together obstacle courses, team-building exercises and brought in public speakers to get drivers ready and excited for the year.

Although some activities went over daily situations such as bus inspections, loading wheelchairs into buses and everyday routes. Wilson said the district really went the extra mile to make drivers prepared for those scary situations that might happen on the road.

Active shooter training, bus evacuations and health emergencies were big topics this year. Building professional relationships was another training, to ensure students feel safe and comfortable going to drivers if they need help.

“We encourage our drivers to establish professional relationships with students and parents so they can notice when something is going on that’s a little bit off. Having that necessary observation to know that something funny is going on today, I need to pay a little bit more attention to this situation,” Wilson said. “Also having that good rapport with our community, so when there is an issue we can communicate that issue to them effectively.”

Drivers have also been going through vision screenings, making sure they can eliminate distractions and focus on the road.

Wilson said the district is hiring more drivers to ensure they have enough staff in case drivers get sick or take time off. They currently have around 60 drivers with more than 70 routes. He said they are interested in hiring ethical people with credentials needed to keep students safe.

“We’re looking for the highest quality people that we can get to train them to drive a school bus,” Wilson said. “That way our taxpayers are provided with the best possible staff, the most highly trained staff, the most ethical and friendly staff to our community.”

