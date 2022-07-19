Advertise
70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:39 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

