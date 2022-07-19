Arson investigation underway at Salpointe Catholic High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Salpointe Catholic High School remains closed after a fire broke out Sunday night. The Tucson Police Department is investigating the fire as arson.

Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to Salpointe at 8:10 p.m. Sunday and arrived on scene four minutes later. The fire was out within an hour.

Fire investigators were on scene throughout the night and into Monday afternoon trying to find the cause of fire.

School starts three-weeks from Monday and school officials said this was a complete shock.

“Happening in the evening no one thankfully was on campus. So, we are very grateful for that. But totally and completely unexpected,” said Salpointe Catholic High School Director of Advancement Jennifer Harris.

TFD said the English building took most of the heat. The 300 and 400 wings of the school suffered smoke and water damage.

“Did take a significant amount of damage. Three or four classrooms are very badly damaged so no one will be learning in this building for a little while,” said TFD spokesman Michael Colaianni.

The building was empty. No one was on campus.

But when students and staff heard the news about their school, they could not help but run towards the fire and watch from the sidewalk.

“First of all, it is very sad for our community. Secondly, I do believe we have a very tight community and we have had a lot of alumni, parents and students texting, calling emailing,” said Harris.

Or driving by like alumni Jim Bednarek who went to Salpointe many years ago.

“It has been a while since I have been here,” he said.

He graduated in 1977.

“It is kind of sad to see. I have a lot of memories in this building. I took English class in here and drama class,” he said.

Harris said the first day of school will still be on Aug. 8.

“There may need to be some accommodations obviously, but we will be open,” Harris said.

Tucson Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire. Tucson Police is investigating it as arson.

