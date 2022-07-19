Felony charges possible for far-right leader accused of bear-spraying protesters in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — Felony charges are being considered for the leader of a far-right group who was arrested for allegedly bear-spraying a group of pro-choice protesters in Tempe earlier this month. AZ Patriots founder Jennifer Harrison is accused of spraying people from the passenger seat of a car at the corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive on July 3. Four people needed medical treatment, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

The fight that led up to it was caught on camera and Tempe police later identified Harrison as the suspect. She turned herself in a few days later. On Monday, the Tempe Prosecutor’s Office and Tempe police said they have dismissed misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges against Harrison. By doing that at the city level, the case can now be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for possible felony charges.

The misdemeanor charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning Tempe has one year to re-file them if Maricopa County declines to prosecute. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said the case is under review.

