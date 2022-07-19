FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with a storm chance!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot temperatures continue through the workweek, with highs running about 4° to 6° warmer than the average of 100°. Spotty storm chances return each afternoon and evening, with placement shifting back east and along the International Border. Any storm that develops could pack a punch with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and blowing dust. An uptick in moisture looks to move in for the weekend, allowing temperatures to drop back down near normal and storm chances to rise.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105°.

TONIGHT: 20% storm chance. Lows in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105°.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 106°.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101°.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high near 99°.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high near 96°.

