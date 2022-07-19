Advertise
Pima County Sheriff seeks missing vulnerable adult

Leigh St. Martin
Leigh St. Martin(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

66-year-old Leigh St. Martin is described as 5-feet, 2-inches, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the 5400 block of South Hildreth Avenue.

He was on foot and wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911.

