Stormwater mitigation project will help prevent flooding on UA Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A project on the University of Arizona campus is working to put an end to flooded roads and buildings around the UA Mall.

It’s a problem every monsoon - one bad storm and the roads are a mess.

Ralph Banks, the executive director of UA Planning, Design & Construction, said it’s especially true downstream from the UA Mall. He said the new drainage system will help keep roads and buildings dry.

“We already have a storage tank underneath Bear Down Field which is just north of the stadium, so this is another piece of the stormwater mitigation,” Banks said. “I would say it’s a gamechanger. It won’t prevent but it will certainly reduce the risk.”

Construction workers are putting in several tanks extending half a mile. The tanks are 10-feet wide, 20-feet long and can hold more than 1.5 million gallons of water.

“To put that into perspective, that water could fill the entire Arizona football stadium, leaving five feet of water standing,” Banks said.

When we get a big monsoon storm, the water on the mall will drain into the huge tanks. When those are full, that water will be emptied into 40-foot dry wells. That water will slowly go into the ground.

The project should be finished in August.

Then crews will replace the turf by the time students come back to campus.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.