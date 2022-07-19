Advertise
‘Suspect down’ after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a suspect is “down” after a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to the neighborhood south of 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix police later confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to an officer-involved shooting. Police posted that no officers were hurt in the shooting. No other details have been released.

Arizona’s Family is on the scene and is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

This is the 39th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. This is the 52nd officer-involved shooting statewide.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

