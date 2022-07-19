‘Suspect down’ after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a suspect is “down” after a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to the neighborhood south of 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix police later confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to an officer-involved shooting. Police posted that no officers were hurt in the shooting. No other details have been released.

There has been an Officer-involved Shooting in the area of 111th Ave & Camelback. No injuries to officers, suspect is down, and PIO is on the way to the scene. For your safety, please avoid the area.



— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 19, 2022

This is the 39th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. This is the 52nd officer-involved shooting statewide.

