TPD: Person barricaded in vehicle at east side apartment complex

Tucson police respond to a barricaded person at an apartment complex on Wrightstown Road.
Tucson police respond to a barricaded person at an apartment complex on Wrightstown Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are at an apartment complex on the city’s east side after a person barricaded themselves inside a vehicle on Monday afternoon, July 18.

Shortly before 5 p.m., at least 10 police cars were at The View apartment complex on Wrightstown Road.

Authorities say they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in response to a domestic incident

Police said they were trying to communicate with the suspect in the hopes of a peaceful outcome.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

