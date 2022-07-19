UArizona nursing school evacuated over bomb threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona campus police are investigating a bomb threat at the nursing school on Tuesday, July 19.

Authorities are evacuating the building, located at 1304 North Martin. Those in neighboring buildings are sheltering in place.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

