Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Barricaded person detained at east side apartment complex

Tucson police respond to a barricaded person at an apartment complex on Wrightstown Road.
Tucson police respond to a barricaded person at an apartment complex on Wrightstown Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers have detained a man after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a vehicle at an apartment complex on Monday, July 18.

are at an apartment complex on the city’s east side after a person barricaded themselves inside a vehicle on Monday afternoon, July 18.

Authorities say they were called to the The View at Catalina apartments around 2:30 p.m. in response to a domestic incident.

Police said they had tried to communicate with the suspect in the hopes of a peaceful outcome.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson school suffers significant damage during overnight fire
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
In 2018, Santos began his fight with colon cancer, but passed away last night battling it to...
Sahuarita police officer loses battle with colon cancer
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

Latest News

Ostrich ranch sustains damage from monsoon storm
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch hit by weekend storms, owners working to keep animals safe with no power
Arson investigation underway at Salpointe Catholic High School
Arson investigation underway at Salpointe Catholic High School
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch was hit by weekend storms and the owners are working to keep...
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch hit by weekend storms, owners working to keep animals safe with no power