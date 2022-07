TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found safe after Pima County sheriff’s deputies asked for help finding him on Tuesday, July 19.

The 66-year-old man had last been seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the 5400 block of South Hildreth Avenue.

