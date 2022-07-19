Advertise
UPDATE: No threats found at UArizona nursing school

The University of Arizona College of Nursing building was evacuated July 19 due to a bomb threat.
The University of Arizona College of Nursing building was evacuated July 19 due to a bomb threat.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A building on the University of Arizona campus was evacuated Tuesday, July 19, over a bomb threat.

The University of Arizona Police Department confirmed its College of Nursing, located at 1304 North Martin Avenue, was evacuated. People in buildings surrounding the nursing school were asked to shelter in place.

Authorities said around 4:30 p.m. the nursing building had been cleared and no threats were found.

