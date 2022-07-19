Advertise
UPDATE: Police identify barricaded suspect at east side apartment complex

Pierre Montano Holness
Pierre Montano Holness(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers have publicly identified the man they detained after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a vehicle at an apartment complex on Monday, July 18.

Authorities say they were called to The View at Catalina, 8000 E. Wrightstown Road, apartments around 2:30 p.m. in response to a domestic incident.

Officers named the man as Pierre Montano Holness, 34. Holness was booked into the Pima County jail on an outstanding felony warrant and a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. Both charges stem from another case.

Court documents reveal Holness had been facing a weapons misconduct charge from 2020. He has an extensive criminal history, which includes convictions for aggravated assault, armed robbery and attempted robbery. In January, he had been released from the Winchester facility in Tucson.

