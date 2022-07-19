Advertise
WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole

Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WABC) - It was a wild scene in Brooklyn, N.Y. Monday after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed this van!

The incident was caught on camera.

Crews are still working to clean things up Tuesday morning.

They saw the area will be closed for at least a week while they rebuild the roadway.

There has been torrential rain and flooding in the area, but officials said there is no evidence weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

