ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning issued for Friday

Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, July 22, because of excessive heat in the forecast.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued an excessive heat warning Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Tucson metro area, Tohono O`odham Nation, western Pima County and south-central Pinal County.

Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 107 to 114 are expected.

Forecast

Below is Tucson’s forecast as of Wednesday. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 108°.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high near 97°.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high near 94°.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high of 94°.

