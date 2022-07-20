Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital debuts lifesaving lab for stroke, neurological patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new $3 million Interventional Radiology Lab is being celebrated at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The lab is filled with state-of-the-art equipment that will save lives and treat patients diagnosed with brain aneurysms and strokes.

A ribbon cutting at Wednesday, July 20, marked the grand opening of the lab.

Neurologists say the latest two- and three-dimensional brain-imaging technology allows them to see your brain from all angles, which means they’re able to find and remove tiny blood clots that are blocking blood from getting to your brain.

“Just this morning we did a stroke case that (previously) ... would’ve ended their life and has extended it. Those are golden years. Even when you’re in your later stages of life. A couple more years of high-quality functioning life, we’re all hoping for it,” said Dr. Alexander Coon, an endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgeon with Carondelet Neurological Center.

Coon said the tiny blood clots they remove are more common than most people think.

Each year more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke, according to the CDC. About 87% of all strokes happen because blood flow to the brain is blocked.

Coon said the new machine could remove those clots and prevent that from happening.

“That’s more time with Grandma, your mom, loved ones, which without this technology and this type of commitment from Carondelet, we wouldn’t be able to offer that,” Coon said.

The machine is minimally invasive. Doctors make a small incision near the groin, then guide small tubes through the arteries all the way to the brain, where the blood clot is removed.

This is the only machine of its kind in southern Arizona.

“This is something that will serve the citizens of Tucson and all of southern Arizona and provide a place where Carondelet can continue its leadership in the cerebrovascular space,” Coon said.

