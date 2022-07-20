Casa Grande police investigate shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, July 19.

Police say the shooting took place in the 500 block of East Manor Drive, where a 32-year-old man was shot several times while driving a mini-bike. The suspects were reportedly in what’s been described as a black Nissan Sentra.

Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Valley hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ellsworth at Tellsworth@casdagrandeaz.goc or 520-421-8711, ext. 6294.

This is the second shooting in Casa Grande since Monday.

