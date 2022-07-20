Advertise
Casa Grande police investigate shooting

The suspects are believed to have shot a man from this vehicle.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, July 19.

Police say the shooting took place in the 500 block of East Manor Drive, where a 32-year-old man was shot several times while driving a mini-bike. The suspects were reportedly in what’s been described as a black Nissan Sentra.

Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Valley hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ellsworth at Tellsworth@casdagrandeaz.goc or 520-421-8711, ext. 6294.

This is the second shooting in Casa Grande since Monday.

