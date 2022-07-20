Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better storm chances this weekend!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday, July 20th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot temperatures continue through the workweek, with highs running about 4° to 6° warmer than Tucson’s average of 100°. Storms will return to areas south and east of Tucson Wednesday.

Any storm that develops could pack a punch with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and blowing dust. An uptick in moisture looks to move in for the weekend, allowing temperatures to drop back down near normal and storm chances to rise.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105°.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 108°.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high near 97°.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with a high near 94°.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms with a high of 94°.

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday, July 20th
