Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Cochise, Santa Cruz Counties

(Lukas Rychvalsky | Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service office in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties, which is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Meteorologists expect thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southwestern Cochise County ad east central Santa Cruz County.

Forecasters expect one to two inches of rain per hour and life-threatening flash floods are possible.

Areas at risk for flash floods include Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Palominas, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and Coronado National Memorial.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson school suffers significant damage during overnight fire
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
Two killed in wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Pierre Montano Holness
UPDATE: Police identify barricaded suspect at east side apartment complex
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm
Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Uptick in storms closer to the weekend for Tucson
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022