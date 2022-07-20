Flash Flood Warning in effect for Cochise, Santa Cruz Counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service office in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties, which is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Meteorologists expect thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southwestern Cochise County ad east central Santa Cruz County.

Forecasters expect one to two inches of rain per hour and life-threatening flash floods are possible.

Areas at risk for flash floods include Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Palominas, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and Coronado National Memorial.

