Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County

Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330 customers living near the Douglas area.(Pexels)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of people are without power after very strong monsoon storms in Cochise County.

Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330 customers living near the Douglas area.

A storm Tuesday, July 19, downed multiple poles and wires and even caused some delays for those crews.

The area most affected is Air Terminal Road to Oak Avenue and Brooks Road to Leslie Canyon Road along State Route 80.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, power lines also came down on US 191 near the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport.

The highway is closed between Double Adobe Road and Glenn Road.

Drivers are advised avoid this area until further notice.

Douglas residents who need to keep their refrigerators and freezers cold can be reimbursed for buying ice.

APS says it will reimbuse the cost for up to 40 pounds of bagged ice OR 20 pounds of dry ice.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

