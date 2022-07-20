Advertise
Local pawn shop seeing increase in customers as inflation hits 9.1%

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High gas and grocery prices combined with 9.1% inflation has people everywhere looking to make some quick cash just to make ends meet. In Southern Arizona, people are flocking to pawn shops known for giving cash on the spot.

Mark Hachtel, Owner of Casa Pawn, said people are coming to sell their everyday items like TV’s, gaming systems, and even Kitchenaids to get some quick cash in their pockets, a trend that’s only going up.

“Inflation is affecting everybody so people who wouldn’t traditionally use a pawn shop are looking around their house and thinking ‘what can I leverage? What can I use to get some cash with?” Hachtel said. He added that those items that people are leveraging are things like jewelry, electronics, and firearms.

“In Casa Pawn’s tenure this is a unique time. I’ve been in the business 30 years. And nothing that’s quite approached this in the past,” he added of the current trend of the industry.

When you go into Casa Pawn, no matter what the item is (as long as it’s not alive) the team will check the condition and other specs and offer you the current value for the item. From there, you’ll learn what your options are.

“People will typically bring in the stuff that means the least to them. So, overtime you end up seeing higher valued items from customers,” Hachtel said.

He said this is the trend he’s seeing, especially with his new clientele who have never even been to a pawn shop. And, if you don’t come back for the item, it ends up on the shelves to be purchased.

“We’ve experienced high gas prices before but it just seems like it’s been not a perfect storm,” Hachtel said before saying, “but a miserable storm for the last two years and you know it’s really driving different aspects in the business.”

You can learn more about Casa Pawn and the services they offer here.

