Sahuarita police officer loses battle to colon cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police officers can face deadly situations every day. But one southern Arizona officer faced it internally.

Sean Santos was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer when he was only 36 years old.

“He is such a wonderful man and he really taught me just how strong and pure love can be,” said Holly Santos, his wife.

The two met when they were 14 years old. They remained good friends but went their separate ways after high school.

Sean became an officer with the Sahuarita Police Department and Pima County Regional SWAT.

He was in the best shape of his life. In fact, he won a fitness competition.

“Two weeks later, he was in the hospital with a colostomy bag being told he has nine months to live,” Holly said.

She said colon cancer does not run in Sean’s family. He just knew something was not right.

“And he went through chemo, radiation and some surgeries,” Holly said.

Sean and Holly reconnected after that and blended their families.

“We had a spontaneous wedding,” she said. “It was not super spontaneous to us but to everyone else, it was a big surprise.”

Sean embarked on his cancer journey with her by his side.

“Advocating for people to listen to their bodies. But even though he had colon cancer, and that was the community we were in, what really broke his heart was all these kids he would see at the cancer centers and that would always touch him,” she said. “He felt that it was so unfair because he was such a strong capable man, and he is getting knocked down over and over again. Here are these kids who are small and fragile.”

Sean lost his battle with colon cancer last week. Holly said he remained selfless and humble until the end.

“He wanted everyone to know they were important,” she said. “He always minimized himself in that way. I sort of morbidly joked around and said of course he would pass in the middle of the night. So, we had this beautiful processional of the SWAT vehicle and a bunch of different police vehicles, but it was three o’clock in the morning.”

Sean left behind Holly, and five children.

Holly said in their final moments, Sean wanted to make sure his family was taken care of.

“‘You did all of that. You did all of that. I’ll be okay because you set us up for success,’” Holly said she told him. “You set up our family to know how much we were loved. There was no question about that.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, you should talk with your doctor if you are experiencing colon cancer symptoms like change in bowels or blood in stool. A colonoscopy is also recommended for those over 45 years old.

