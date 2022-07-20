Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue.

The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

