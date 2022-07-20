Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

(WGCL)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue.

The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pierre Montano Holness
UPDATE: Police identify barricaded suspect at east side apartment complex
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
The University of Arizona College of Nursing building was evacuated July 19 due to a bomb threat.
UPDATE: No threats found at UArizona nursing school

Latest News

Dozens of power lines were knocked over during Sunday night's storm, leaving thousands of Eloy...
State of emergency declared for 3 Pinal County areas after thousands left without power
A man was hit by a vehicle near Oracle and Limberlost in Tucson late Tuesday, July 19.
Pedestrian fighting for life after getting hit near Oracle, Limberlost
The Tucson Police Department said Ronald Bonillas, 55, was found dead outside this abandoned...
Reward offered for April homicide near Ajo Way, 12th Avenue
Brandon Edwards and Katrina Johnson were both booked on several counts of child abuse.
Parents charged after 3 kids found living without food, running water