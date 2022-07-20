Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

MONSOON 2022: A look at the season so far

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Season-to-date rainfall totals are falling behind in most reporting spots in southern Arizona for Monsoon 2022. The major exception has been Ajo, which saw a very strong start to the season and remains about an inch above normal. Sierra Vista is running about half an inch above normal and Nogales is close to where it should be for season-to-date totals.

Season-to-date totals through July 19th
Season-to-date totals through July 19th(KOLD)

Tucson’s drier start to the year has continued, with season-to-date totals running over an inch behind our 30-year climate normal. Our year-to-date rainfall is now more than 3 inches behind.

Season and year-to-date deficits
Season and year-to-date deficits(KOLD)

It is important to note – the Tucson International Airport is not representative of the entire Metro area. It is, however, where the city’s official weather reports are taken and measured for consistency. Many spots in Tucson have experienced several good downpours since monsoon began. The calendar below shows several days of “Trace” amounts of rain at the airport, meaning there was rain in the area but not enough to measure in the gauge.

Tucson's July rainfall totals per day
Tucson's July rainfall totals per day(KOLD)

LOOKING AHEAD

The best chance for storms through the rest of the workweek will remain to the south and east of Tucson, first over higher elevations and then into the lower deserts. Stronger storms and heavy rainfall remain possible especially near the international border.

This weekend, the upper-level high that has been centered around the Four Corners region will start to retreat eastward and weaken a bit. This will allow for a more southerly/southeasterly flow, increasing our moisture and storm coverage moving into next week. As a result, high temperatures will also cool back into the 90s beginning Sunday.

Pattern trending wetter-than-average into next week
Pattern trending wetter-than-average into next week(KOLD)

Below is a look at the 7-day potential rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Much of the state could pick up 0.5″ to 2.5″ of rain over the next week!

Rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center
Rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center(KOLD)

As always, keep an eye on the sky and the radar this time of year! Stay tuned to the KOLD First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates through Monsoon.

More Monsoon information from the National Weather Service can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/twc/Monsoon

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pierre Montano Holness
UPDATE: Police identify barricaded suspect at east side apartment complex
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
The University of Arizona College of Nursing building was evacuated July 19 due to a bomb threat.
UPDATE: No threats found at UArizona nursing school

Latest News

Dozens of power lines were knocked over during Sunday night's storm, leaving thousands of Eloy...
State of emergency declared for 3 Pinal County areas after thousands left without power
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday, July 20th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better storm chances this weekend!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday, July 20th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday, July 20th