Police release description of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have released a description of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured early Sunday, July 17.

Traffic investigators from the Tucson Police Department are looking for a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro they believe struck a man just before 1 a.m.

Traffic investigators from the Tucson Police Department are looking for a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro like this one. (Tucson Police Department)

Detectives believe the Camaro was traveling east on Irvington Road at S. 12th Avenue when it struck the man, who was walking in the crosswalk east of the intersection. The Camaro was last seen continuing east on Irvington Road.

The man remains in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Investigators from the Tucson Police Department are looking for a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro like this one. They say it could be a convertible and have front-end damage. (Tucson Police Department)

Detectives believe the Camaro has front-end damage and appears to be a convertible. Anyone with information, especially those in the auto body repair business, is asked to call 88-CRIME.

