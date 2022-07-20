Advertise
Police release photos of car posibly involved in hit and run

Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road at South 12th Avenue when it struck a man in the crosswalk.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are hoping to identify a Chevrolet Camaro they believe is linked to a hit-and-run that left one man seriously injured on Sunday, July 17.

Authorities say the pedestrian was hit shortly before 1 a.m. Previously, they released a photo of the Chevrolet Camaro they believed was linked to the collision.

Traffic investigators from the Tucson Police Department are looking for a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro like this one.(Tucson Police Department)

Detectives believe the Camaro was traveling east on Irvington Road at South 12th Avenue when it struck the man, who was walking in the crosswalk east of the intersection. The Camaro was last seen continuing east on Irvington Road.

The man remains in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Investigators from the Tucson Police Department are looking for a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro like this one. They say it could be a convertible and have front-end damage.(Tucson Police Department)

Detectives believe the Camaro has front-end damage and appears to be a convertible. Anyone with information, especially those in the auto body repair business, is asked to call 88-CRIME.

