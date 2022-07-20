Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

School buses set on fire following break-in at Phoenix preschool

Two people broke into the gated area where the buses were parked.
Two people broke into the gated area where the buses were parked.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The owner of a Phoenix preschool and day care is devastated and shocked after two of her school buses were destroyed. Surveillance video captures the moment the buses went up in flames and then shows two people running away. “It is very upsetting, initially I think that I was in shock,” said Jenell Jones.

TRENDING: Glendale day care fined $1,700 after 7 toddlers escaped for nearly 6 minutes

Jones is the owner of Cactus Kids Preschool on Indian School and 75th Avenue. She says early Saturday morning, two people broke into the gate where the buses are parked. Jones believes someone was trying to steal gas and that sparked the fire. “I think they got on their back and they were trying to drill with an electric drill and that sparked and ignited,” said Jones.

TRENDING: 3 kids living without food, running water at Mesa home; parents arrested

The Phoenix Fire Department said its task force is investigating how the fire started. Meanwhile, Jones says she is heartbroken over the destruction and how it is impacting her students. “It is very upsetting. The kids are sad because the thing about it, we are a low income area so a lot of the field trips that we do, this is their summer. So if we are not doing things with them, they are not going home to do them,” said Jones.

TRENDING: Phoenix man reportedly kills uncle after fight over who gets to sleep on the couch

Jones said it is still unclear how much insurance will cover and with the school year coming up, time is running out. “We provide free child care. We provide free diapers and wipes, we give quality education, we provide home cooked meals for children who may not have food. So you do this and this really hurts. I don’t know how we are going to recover,” said Jones. Jones set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to help, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pierre Montano Holness
UPDATE: Police identify barricaded suspect at east side apartment complex
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Tucson girl goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Tucson preteen goes viral for belting out Selena songs, garners millions of views and followers
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
The University of Arizona College of Nursing building was evacuated July 19 due to a bomb threat.
UPDATE: No threats found at UArizona nursing school

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., as the panel holds a markup on the...
Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years
Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Dozens of power lines were knocked over during Sunday night's storm, leaving thousands of Eloy...
State of emergency declared for 3 Pinal County areas after thousands left without power