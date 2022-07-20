Advertise
Sheriff’s detectives searching for 2 men suspected of stealing liquor from convenience store

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department need help identifying these men suspected...
Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department need help identifying these men suspected of robbing a Circle K at Mission and Drexel roads.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two men suspected to be involved in the robberyt of a convenience store last month.

The Circle K at 5680 S. Mission Road, at West Drexel Road, was robbed by two men at about 2:17 a.m. on June 20.

One man jumped over the counter and grabbed liquor from the shelf. The clerk was able to get the man to jump back over the counter, but, the man jumped back onto the counter and reached over the clerk to grab more liquor. Another man grabbed a liquor bottle from the ground and threw it at the clerk, striking her. Both suspects fled southbound on foot.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 – Male, possibly late teens or early 20s, medium build, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Polo logo, black T-shirt with LOVE written on it, light-colored jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Suspect 2 – Male, possibly late teens or early 20s, thin build, was wearing a blue camouflage hooded sweatshirt with multiple logos, and BAPE written on the back, light-colored jeans, and black slide sandals.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org

