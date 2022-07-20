Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma woman

Barbara Waters
Barbara Waters(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a Yuma woman.

83-year-old Barbara Waters is described as white, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 148 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue night gown shirt and peach-colored pajama bottoms.

Waters left her residence at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in her 2018 Caribbean Blue Kia Soul with Arizona license plate EFR81.

She suffers from Alzheimers disease and has a history of leaving her residence and trying to return to her previous residence.

If you see her or her vehicle, call 911 or Yuma police at (928) 783-4421.

